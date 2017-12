People are advised to delay getting a dengue vaccination during this time, pending a decision by a subcommittee on building of the immune system on Dec 14, according to Dr Tawee Chotepittayasunon, president of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailland (PIDST).

Dr Tawee said doctors and experts held a meeting on Dec 7 to analyse information about dengue vaccination.

