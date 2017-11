Police have arrested a Thai man and his Lao wife for allegedly selling drugs in Bueng Kan.

Waipoj Ponglakkham, 52, and his wife Modsom Kaewmanee, 26, were arrested late on Thursday night at a remote spot on Phang Khone-Bueng Kan Road, Ban Nong Chan village in the district of Sri Wilai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation