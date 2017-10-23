Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach

PHUKET: Two male Chinese tourists were saved from drowning at Patong Beach at about 7:30pm on Saturday night (Oct 21) by volunteer lifeguards and jet-ski operators, volunteer lifeguard and ex-lifeguard of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) Mr Somprasong Saengchat told The Phuket News today (Oct 23).

“I had already finished volunteer duties at about 6:40pm. A while had passed, but I was still near the beach talking to other volunteers,” said Mr Somprasong.

