Monday, October 23, 2017
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach

View of Patong Beach in Phuket
PHUKET: Two male Chinese tourists were saved from drowning at Patong Beach at about 7:30pm on Saturday night (Oct 21) by volunteer lifeguards and jet-ski operators, volunteer lifeguard and ex-lifeguard of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) Mr Somprasong Saengchat told The Phuket News today (Oct 23).

“I had already finished volunteer duties at about 6:40pm. A while had passed, but I was still near the beach talking to other volunteers,” said Mr Somprasong.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva
The Phuket News

