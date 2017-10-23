Monday, October 23, 2017
Phuket ensuring public safety during vegetarian festival

Phuket vegetarian festival
PHUKET, 23rd October 2017 (NNT) – Phuket authorities have inspected food items at Kathu Shrine as the Chinese Vegetarian Festival continues in the region.

To ensure public safety and food hygiene during the Vegan Festival, Phuket Governor Norapat Plodthong and a group of local authorities visited a shrine in Kathu district where a large crowd of people could be seen purchasing vegetarian food and paying their respects to the holy spirit.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
Leave a Reply