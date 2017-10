Celebration of the vegetarian festival this year in most popular cities across the country with large Chinese communities will be a much smaller and quieter event as it falls at exactly the same time as the royal funeral of the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The religious vegetarian festival kicks off from October 20 to 28 while the royal funeral begins October 25 to 29.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS