BANGKOK — Bangkok is warned to expect more heavy rain Monday while flooding continues in 18 provinces, where seven people have already been killed.

Though less reported in the media, the flood situation since Oct. 10 has impacted more than 260,000 people nationwide. The unrelenting disaster has expanded to cover a larger area in the northeastern region over the weekend, driving thousands from their homes and farmlands.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English