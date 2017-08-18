Friday, August 18, 2017
‘Sex groper’ hears police charges

Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi
A senior male official in the education permanent secretary’s office accused of sexually harassing at least four temporary female staff members turned himself over to police Thursday, according to a police source.

Asadet Rattanaworaprasert, who is reportedly employed at a supervisory level at the state office, reported to Nonthaburi police to acknowledge charges of sexual harassment. He was questioned for two hours but declined to give a statement.

