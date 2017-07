Sukhothai governor today (July 28) reported heavy flooding in the province after the Yom River overflowed and swept away sandbag embankment they hastily set up to prevent the town from overflowing water.

The Yom river began to overflow and wash away sandbags at five locations of the embankment at about 5.30 pm yesterday, said Sukhothai governor Piti Kaewsalapsee.

By Thai PBS