LAMPANG — An accident involving an 18-wheeler truck and a car prompted police in Lampang province to disband one of their traffic checkpoints.

Witnesses said the crash on Monday took place because the truck could not make a stop in time for the checkpoint, located on the downhill slope of the road that runs between Lampang and Prae. A local police chief said Friday they were considering a safer location for the checkpoint.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English