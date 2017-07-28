Friday, July 28, 2017
Four Lao men arrested, 495kg ganja seized in Nakhon Phanom

Water transportation in Thailand
NAKHON PHANOM-Four Lao men have been arrested and almost 500kg of compressed marijuana – worth at least 10 million baht – and a grenade were seized on the banks of the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district late Thursday night.

The four men – identified as Pho Chaiyasaeng, 26, Noi Somwong, 25, Phud Arlun, 24, and Sawang Somwong, 29, all of Bolikhamxay province in Laos – were presented at a media briefing at Nakhon Phanom provincial police office on Friday, along with 495kg of compressed marijuana and the grenade.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATTANAPONG SRIPIACHAI
BANGKOK POST

