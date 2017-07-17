Honk Honk! Sweden Turns to Clowns to Promote Integration

In the aftermath of the migrant crisis, integration of the newcomers has become an uphill struggle for many European nations. Sweden, which recently ranked as the world’s best country for immigrants, is not afraid of trying unorthodox solutions. Of late, the Nordic nation has even turned to professional clowns to help integration.

In a recent bid to improve the integration process, a total of 25 million SEK ($3mln) has been allotted to various organizations, including Clowns Without Borders, the Swedish Migration Board wrote in a press-release. The organization is expected to improve integration through fun and games.

By their own admission, Clowns Without Borders work with such initiatives as “Welcome to Sweden,” where various activities are being arranged at refugee accommodations. According to their website, asylum seekers may also try their hand as circus performers.

Full story: sputniknews.com

