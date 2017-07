A 63-year-old Lop Buri woman, who has been missing since Friday night, was found dead and naked inside her own car at a market in the central province on Monday.

Pol Lt-Colonel Wachirakan Watana, deputy inspector of Muang Lop Buri police station, said the body of Thaweesup Singphan was found in a car in front of the Saothong market in Tambon Thakae in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation