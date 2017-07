A 19-year-old youth drowned after he successfully rescued a teenage girl from drowning in a reservoir in Nayong district of Trang province.

The youth identified as Kanti Yotarak who worked at a car garage in the town jumped into the reservoir at Kuantor-Phruputeun after one of the girls in a group of 4-5 teenagers swimming there was drowning.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS