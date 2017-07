Three wild elephants went rampage through a police permanent border checkpoint in La-oo forest in Huey Sat Yai district of Prachuab Khiri Khan early Friday morning, damaging the living quarter, a kitchen and a refrigerator.

According to Pol Maj Suwit Maneewong, chief of the police paratroopers based at the checkpoint, the rampage took place at about 2 a.m.and the elephants left the scene about 10 minutes later.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS