RAYONG — A herd of wild elephants from Khao Chamao mountain raided a plantation in Khao Chamao district on Monday night, rooting up pineapples and tearing down rubber trees.

Wanpen Kwannet, 40, a villager of Moo 2 village in tambon Khao Noy, said she was woken up late last night by the noise of wild elephants approaching her 80-rai plantation, but did not dare to go out to take a look.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JUMPHON NIKHOMRAK