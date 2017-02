Police seized 298,000 “yaba” pills with a street value of Bt60 million in Surat Thani’s Phuphin district from a gang that took advantage of the recent flood chaos in the South to smuggle illicit drugs.

The pills – a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine – were seized at a roadside checkpoint at 2.30am on Thursday. The driver of a pickup truck, Wiwatchai Chanchoom, was also arrested.

