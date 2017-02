PHUKET: A visa run van from Phuket with hit a roadside sign and was brought to a halt on the verge of a highway in Phatthalung, Southern Thailand, in the early hours of this morning (Feb 7) after the driver drifted off to sleep behind the wheel.

The minivan, operated by Phen Phet Visa Run in Chalong, in the south of Phuket, was carrying foreigners on a visa run to Penang, Malaysia, when the accident happened.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot