Aussie ‘Solo Man’ Mark Coutelas arrested for meth, again

PHUKET: Mark Coutelas, made famous by the iconic “Solo” lemon-flavoured soft drink advertisements in Australia in the 1980s and arrested in Phuket for crystal meth twice, now faces drugs charges in Cambodia.

Coutelas, 57, was arrested by military police at a guesthouse in Sihanoukville and yesterday (July 25) appeared at Preah Sihanouk provincial court under the charges of unlawful keeping, transporting or trafficking of narcotics alongside three other suspects with drug offences, reports News.com,au.

