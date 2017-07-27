No sign of H3N2 virus found in Thailand

BANGKOK, 27 July 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed that the H3N2 virus has not been detected in Thailand and has advised the media against spreading erroneous information that could start a panic.

Gen Prayut said the Ministry of Public Health merely advised caution and readiness, adding that media outlets should not spread erroneous information that could cause a panic.

The website managed by the Disease Control Department www.riskcomthai.org revealed that the spread of the H3N2 virus in Hong Kong is a seasonal outbreak and is not a new strain. No signs of the virus have been detected in Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand