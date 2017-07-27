Thursday, July 27, 2017
Home > News > No sign of H3N2 virus found in Thailand

No sign of H3N2 virus found in Thailand

Influenza virus research laboratory
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27 July 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed that the H3N2 virus has not been detected in Thailand and has advised the media against spreading erroneous information that could start a panic.

Gen Prayut said the Ministry of Public Health merely advised caution and readiness, adding that media outlets should not spread erroneous information that could cause a panic.

The website managed by the Disease Control Department www.riskcomthai.org revealed that the spread of the H3N2 virus in Hong Kong is a seasonal outbreak and is not a new strain. No signs of the virus have been detected in Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

UN chief Ban Ki-moon launches Thai mediation effort

Breaking News

Tour agencies say travel packages to Thailand down by 80%

Breaking News

Bangkok: More clues on Iranian bomb plot

Leave a Reply