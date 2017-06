PHUKET: In her last act as Director of Phuket International Airport, Monrudee Gettuphan yesterday (June 4) visited the passenger in hospital who suffered head injuries in a ceiling collapse at the airport’s Domestic Terminal on Saturday (June 3).

Buncha Sangguanam, 58, was sitting in the airport’s Domestic Departure Terminal waiting for his 3:25pm Nok Air flight to Bangkok when ceiling tiles and metal frames came crashing down on him.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News