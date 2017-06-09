Friday, June 9, 2017
Buriram gears up for pork leg festival in late June

Domestic pig
BURIRAM, 9th June (NNT) – Various agencies of Buriram province are preparing for an upcoming pork leg festival to promote some the must-try dishes of the northeastern province.

Governor Anusorn Kaewkangwan, chaired a recent meeting of the organizing committee and the working group at Buriram City Hall. The Provincial Community Development Office of Buriram, Buriram Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, and Buriram Tourism Association have been assigned to co-organize the event with other related agencies.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

