Friday, June 9, 2017
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben
The UK PM May’s Conservatives have fallen short of winning an outright majority in the parliament as 633 seats had been declared.

The Tories have so far lost 11 seats and stand at 307. The Labour party is up 28 mandates at 259, Sky News results show. The result indicates that no party will get the parliamentary majority.

May needed to get 326 seats for her party to have an absolute majority, with only 16 seats left to declare. The Scottish National Party stands at 34 and the Liberal Democrats at 12.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

