700 SIM cards registered by fingerprint scanning in first five days

Altogether 700 newly-bought pre-paid mobile phone SIM cards have been registered by means of fingerprint scanning during the first five days of registration as part of the security measure to prevent the SIM cards being misused by illegal elements.

Secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission Takorn Tanthasit said Wednesday since the enforcement of the new security measure in the provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla’s Jana and Nathawee districts on June 1, a total 685 pre-paid SIM cards were registered.

Thai PBS