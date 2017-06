The first day when pre-paid mobile phone users in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and two Songkhla districts were required to have their fingerprints scanned and pictures taken in addition to showing ID cards when they buy new SIM cards has already encountered several issues.

The two districts in Songkhla are Na Thawi and Chana.

Full story: The Nation

By Narong Nuansakul,

Nakarin Chinnawornkomon

The Nation