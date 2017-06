CANCUN, MEXICO – The Gulf blockade on Qatar poses a potentially serious disruption of air passenger traffic between Thailand and the Middle East, one of the world’s busiest flight sectors.

The risk looms large as four neighbouring nations — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt — close their airspace to Qatar Airways, a major carrier in the sector.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA

BANGKOK POST