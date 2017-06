One key suspect in the grisly murder of a Khon Kaen bar girl were connected with a transnational drug trafficking gang, according to the Office of the Narcotics Board (ONCB).

Citing secret investigating report, ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sitthichai said Wednesday that the suspect, Ms Preeyanut “Prew” Nonewangchai, was connected with a transnational drug trafficking gang although there are no clear evidence yet to arrest her.

By Thai PBS Reporters