Thursday, June 8, 2017
Home > News > Thailand aims to become food capital: PM

Thailand aims to become food capital: PM

Siam Paragon Food Hall
TN News 0

CHANTHABURI, 7 June 2017 (NNT) – The government has stressed on support for agricultural sector and urged farmers to use the Pracharat cooperation scheme to make the country a food capital in the future.

The Prime Minister visited Chanthaburi province to attend FRUITPITAL FAIR 2017 showcasing products of the grassroots economy and Pracharat cooperation campaigns, including the Pracharat Rak Samakhee social enterprise.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Democrat MP Suthep Thaugsuban, 8 fellow MPs resign en mass to lead anti-govt street protest

Abhisit Says Election Is Not Answer, Warns Of Coup

Thailand to upgrade from squat to sit-down toilets

Leave a Reply