Thailand reassures foreigners after Bangkok hospital attack

PanARMENIAN.Net – Thailand’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, May 23 reassured the international community that the country would increase security at sensitive locations a day after a bomb exploded at a hospital in the capital Bangkok wounding 24 people, Reuters said.

Thailand has been ruled by a junta since a May 2014 coup. The attack on Monday coincided with the third anniversary of the takeover and the army has blamed the incident on groups opposed to military rule.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which happened at the military-owned Phramongkutklao Hospital.

“Bombs will have an impact anywhere,” Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters on Tuesday.

“Any action at a hospital violates human rights … I would like the foreigners to know that security forces are looking after this,” he said.

“We didn’t want this to happen. If we can catch those behind this even better,” he added.

One of the most popular holiday destinations in Southeast Asia, Thailand attracted 32.6 million visitors last year, a rise of nearly 9 percent from the previous year.

The country’s beaches and city destinations continue to lure travelers with Chinese making up the largest group of tourists.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network