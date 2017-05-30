Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Several killed as severe thunderstorm hits Moscow

Red Square in Moscow
PanARMENIAN.Net – Several people have been killed after a severe thunderstorm hit Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital says, according to Reuters.

Hundreds of trees have been toppled by the storm, and about 40 people have sought medical help, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin tweeted.

Reports say that electrical cables were damaged as Moscow was lashed with high winds, hail and torrential rain.

The exact death toll is unclear, but Russian news agencies are reporting between six and 11 fatalities.

The city’s investigative committee said that “hurricane winds” had caused trees to fall in various parts of the city, killing five pedestrians.

An elderly man was also killed at a bus stop, it said. TASS news agency says that 69 people have been injured.

