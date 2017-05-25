Thursday, May 25, 2017
Russia arrests IS group members “readying attacks” in Moscow

Red square in Moscow, Russia
PanARMENIAN.Net – Russia’s main domestic security agency says it has arrested four members of the Islamic State group who have been preparing attacks in Moscow, The Associated Press reports.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency, said the suspects arrested in Moscow Thursday, May 25 were preparing to strike at the capital’s transport network. The agency said in a statement that the four were working under directions from IS in Syria to prepare attacks using self-made explosive devices.

