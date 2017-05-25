Health Department warns patients with 4 diseases against eating durians excessively

BANGKOK, 25 May 2017 (NNT) – Health Department Director General Dr. Wachira Phengchan said that durian is a fruit that provides vitamins and minerals and is a great source of carbohydrate, but patients with kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and coronary stenosis should be extra cautious for consuming too many durians as it could be harmful to their health.

The patients with the mentioned diseases should not eat too many durians because the fruit contains a large amount of flour and sugar. Patients are advised not to eat more than serving of durian per day, since durian is rich in potassium and could complicate the health of patients with kidney disease, as the excess potassium could cause arrhythmia.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,

National News Bureau Of Thailand