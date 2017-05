TAK: — Thirteen students aged 13 to 17 were injured – two seriously – after a tire exploded as a pick-up taking them home entered a bend on the Tak to Mae Sot road yesterday evening.

The vehicle driven by 48 year old Prasert Jan-in overturned after what he said was a blowout causing him to lose control, reported Daily News.

Thaivisa / Daily News