BANGKOK, 30 May 2017 (NNT) – The Real Estate Information Center of the Government Housing Bank has revealed that the real estate industry has begun to slow down.

Director of the Real Estate Information Center Vichai Viratkapan said real estate sales had slowed down in Bangkok and its vicinity although there had been no signs housing bubbles.

