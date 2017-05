The cybersecurity draft bill proposed by the National Reforming Steering Assembly (NRSA) gives too much authority to the government to gain access to the computer systems of both private organisations and individuals without a court order in cases of emergency or urgency, legal experts say.

The bill is an amendment to the original version drafted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) and endorsed last year by the cabinet.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUCHIT LEESA-NGUANSUK,

BANGKOK POST