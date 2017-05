The Thai Consulate-General in Chicago will arrange for a lawyer and an interpreter to help 20 arrested and indicted with being members of a sex trafficking network involving Thai women in the US, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to a statement of the ministry, the consulate-general was coordinating with US agencies to render assistance to all the defendants – both the victims and those under arrest.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters