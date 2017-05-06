Pattaya taxis apologize for surrounding a female driver they suspected as Uber taxi driver

Saturday, May 6, 2017
Blue and yellow taxi-meter in Pattaya, Chonburi province
The Pattaya Taxi Drivers Cooperative yesterday expressed regret over the surrounding of a Uber taxi on the Pattaya beach road at Barihai Cape on May 3 saying it was the inappropriate behaviour of only a handful of taxi drivers.

The apology was voiced by the cooperatives’ president Anan Puekwatana after Pattaya police, transport officials, Pattaya City officials and soldiers met to look into the incident which was considered a disgraceful act that has badly tarnished the image of this world’s famous beach resort destination.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

