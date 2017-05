A technical issue with Thai internet provider 3BB meant that customers were unable to access Google services on Saturday (May 6). The problem began on Saturday morning when customers throughout Thailand took to the Thaivisa forum to complain they were unable to access Google websites including YouTube, Gmail and Google News.

Even the 3BB website was offline, as for a time, was its 1530 call centre number.

