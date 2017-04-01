Japanese government builds dormitory for Mae Hong Son school

MAE HONG SON, 1 April 2017 (NNT) – The Government of Japan has built a dormitory worth over two million baht for Ban Pae Pittaya School in Mae Sariang district.

Hisao Horikoshi, the acting Consul-General of Japan in Chiang Mai and Phermsak Chaweerak, the deputy provincial governor of Mae Hong Son, jointly presided over the ceremony for delivering the dormitory to Ban Pae Pittaya School in Mae Hong Son province to create educational opportunities and improve the quality of life for youths in the area and neighboring areas and express the good relationship between Thailand and Japan.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: tewit kemtong