Hundreds of passengers, mostly foreign tourists, were stranded at Krabi international airport after its runway subsided and cracked.

Affected by the repairs of the subsided runway were three international and seven domestic flights.

Airport director Attaporn Neungudom said the airport was ordered closed to all flights after authorities found part of the runway which was repaired by a contractor subsided and cracked.

By Thai PBS Reporters