Transport Ministry prepared for public van strike

BANGKOK, 30 March 2017 (NNT) – The Minister of Transport has assured the office is ready if public transport vans go on strike in April and has affirmed to adhere to the government’s policy on improving transport for the public.

Minister of Transport Arkom Termpittayapaisit has responded to announcements by the Interprovincial Transport Van Association that it will suspend operations from April 1 onward in protest of its drivers having their licenses seized, saying his office has once before spoken with the group and has a plan to handle the situation if the vans proceed with their strike action. He asserted that all rules being imposed on the vans are to increase their safety and efficiency for the public and that they are being rolled out intermittently to allow operators to adapt.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua