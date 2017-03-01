Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Arrives in Phuket

Rolls-Royce has opened a new Boutique showroom on the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests, celebrities and the media.

The 280 square metre showroom provides space for two Rolls-Royce motor cars, an atelier style customer configuration area including colour and trim samples, and a unique lounge area.

Speaking at the opening, Paul Harris said, “This is now the third Rolls-Royce facility in Thailand, underlining yet again the resilience of the country’s economy and appetite for super-luxury. We have observed that Phuket is increasingly a home and resort destination for a sizeable group of successful individuals from Thailand and other countries. Phuket’s economic growth and development make it an attractive location for us to have a presence. Rolls-Royce complements a burgeoning luxury sector on the island, with cars like the two door Wraith GT and Dawn convertible, designed for a more casual and social experience.”

The General Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, Sunthornpan Dhechatech said, “The investment in our new Boutique showroom has grown from our successful business partnership with Rolls-Royce in Thailand. Working closely with Rolls-Royce’s Asia Pacific Regional Office, we are adopting a contemporary, lifestyle luxury approach consistent with our customers’ way of life in Phuket. The new showroom also serves as a regional focal point for customers in nearby provinces.”

Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, Rolls-Royce is Bespoke

Designed to aid customers in the creative process of commissioning a Rolls-Royce motor car, the two-car Boutique showroom allows customers to use their imaginations and mix and match woods, leather or select from a palette of 44,000 different colours.

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke programme allows customers to personalise anything from a treadplate or headrests with their initials to more complex accessories such as a picnic set or luggage that is designed for their exact needs. Customers have been known to use wood from their own orchard or to specify their own personal paints.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Thailand

The authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Thailand is operated by Millionaire Auto (Thailand) Company Limited, under the Holding company, Master Group Corporation (Asia).

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket complements two other facilities in Bangkok – a showroom at Rama III and a Boutique Studio located on the second floor of Siam Paragon luxury shopping mall. Thailand is the only South East Asian country to have three Rolls-Royce facilities. With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, the brand is present in 30 locations across the Asia Pacific region outside of China.

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket is located at 9/99 Moo 5, Chaloem Phra Kiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Road, Ratsada, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000. Tel : +66 76201999, Fax + 66 76201998. It is equipped with a Rolls-Royce aftersales centre.

About Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the world’s leading producer of Bespoke, super-luxury goods. All cars are hand-built by master craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

Despite a challenging worldwide backdrop in 2016, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars posted its second highest sales in the marque’s 113-year history. Global sales were up 6% on 2015, with Asia Pacific sales up 5%. 4,011 Rolls-Royces were delivered to customers worldwide.

Rolls-Royce motor cars are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Press release

