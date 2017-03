The body of a foreign tourist found February 15 on Haad Rin beach in Pha-ngan district of Surat Thani was believed to belong to a British tourist who went missing since February 12.

This was revealed today by Pol Lt Col Somsak Noorod, deputy superintendent of Koh Pha-ngan police station.

He said the body of the tourist, believed to belong to Andrew Apperley, 38, was found at 8.00 am on Haad Rin beach on February 15.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters