Driver Fined For Calling Passengers ‘Whores,’ Threatening to Rape Them

BANGKOK — A taxi driver recorded calling young female passengers “whores” and threatening to kill them was fined Tuesday and ordered to undergo three hours of etiquette training.

After police declined to take up a case against Wirat Thassanatikom based on the complaint of several students, the driver was called to report to the Land Transport Department at 9am this morning where he was fined 1,000 baht for his behavior and ordered to sit through a three-hour lecture on good manners.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich