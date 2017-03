The national park advisory committee on Tuesday decided to maintain the current entry fee rate charged on foreign tourists at 400 baht for adults and 200 baht for children at Hat Nopparattara- Mu Ko Phi Phi national park.

Mr Tunya Netithammakul, director-general of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation, said the advisory committee however recommended that entry fee collection must be transparent and modernized.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS