SONGKHLA – The brutally beaten bodies of a couple who were abducted and their pickup later used as a car bomb have been found dumped in a river in Thepha district.

The bodies of Kartpon Puwawimon, 51, and his wife Thitapa Puwawimon, 41, of Thepha district, were found in the Thepha River beneath Ruam Chai Phak Bridge in tambon Tha Muang, Pol Col Weerawut Sannakit, chief of Thepha police, said on Wednesday.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN