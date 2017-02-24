Friday, February 24, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Saudi Tourist Suffers Knife Attack from his own Friend

Saudi Tourist Suffers Knife Attack from his own Friend

Pattaya Soi 7
TN Pattaya 0

At around 5:30am on February 24th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to Mayview Condotel in South Pattaya after a vicious knife attack involving 2 Saudi tourists.

Arriving at the scene, police found a Mr. Alhazemt Salamah Obaidallahk, aged 41, with a nasty looking knife wound to his left arm. Blood was still pouring from the wound, so paramedics were quick to treat the man at the scene before taking him to a local hospital for further treatment.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Highway Entry Bridge jumper struck by bus in Pattaya

Walking Street, Pattaya

Drunk European Goes On Soi Buakhao Rampage

British Furniture Shop owner caught with large quantity of drugs in Pattaya

Leave a Reply