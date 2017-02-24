Saudi Tourist Suffers Knife Attack from his own Friend

At around 5:30am on February 24th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to Mayview Condotel in South Pattaya after a vicious knife attack involving 2 Saudi tourists.

Arriving at the scene, police found a Mr. Alhazemt Salamah Obaidallahk, aged 41, with a nasty looking knife wound to his left arm. Blood was still pouring from the wound, so paramedics were quick to treat the man at the scene before taking him to a local hospital for further treatment.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy