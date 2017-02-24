French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

PHUKET: An 18-year-old French tourist injured in an accident in Krabi last Wednesday (Feb 15) which left a mother, daughter and taxi driver dead has been transferred to a hospital in Bangkok where he is being treated for a brain haemorrhage.

(name removed), 55, and her daughter Victoria, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene after the SUV they were travelling in was slammed head-on by an out-of-control 10-wheeled truck south of Krabi Town last Wednesday.

