The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Division 7 police said today they have arrested four police officers attached to Bovorn Mongkol police station in Bangkok after suspecting them to be engaged in drug trafficking.

The four are among six police officers wanted for suspected drug trafficking after they arrested two drug traffickers and seized 1,400 meths and 100 grammes of “Ice” or crystal methamphetamines at a house in Soi Charunsanitwong 35.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters