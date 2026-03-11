Phuket Airport Closes Runway for 6 Hours After Air India Express Hard-Landing Incident

PHUKET — All 140 passengers and crew are safe after an Air India Express jet made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, but the resulting runway closure caused widespread flight disruptions affecting numerous travelers.

Airport officials said work was continuing to move the damaged Boeing 737-300 jet from the runway so that it could reopen around 6 p.m. The incident forced a six-hour closure of the airport’s sole runway, creating a backlog of flights and requiring diversions to alternative airports.

The Incident

Air India Express Flight AXB938 from Hyderabad, with a planned landing time of 11:40 a.m., touched down ahead of schedule at 11:24 a.m. The plane was carrying 133 passengers including two infants, and seven crew members. A preliminary investigation found that the aircraft had performed a hard landing, resulting in damage to the nose gear assembly. The damage rendered the aircraft unable to be moved off the runway immediately.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew. All passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft and were escorted into the terminal by airport staff.

Runway Closure and Flight Disruptions

The airport announced a runway closure from 12:08 p.m. to 6 p.m., resulting in flights being diverted to nearby airports including Krabi and Surat Thani, as well as Bangkok. Airport officials coordinated with various agencies to manage the situation and apply safety procedures in strict accordance with established protocols.

The airport advised passengers affected by the disruption that a backlog of

flights could cause delays continuing into Wednesday evening. Officials advised passengers to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport to confirm their flight status.

Passenger Assistance

Tourist police, meanwhile, were coordinating with relevant agencies to help passengers affected by the incident, said Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phueak-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau. Authorities worked to ensure affected travelers received necessary information and assistance while awaiting alternative flight arrangements.

Airport Apology

Airport authorities apologized for any inconvenience caused and said they appreciated the understanding and cooperation of all passengers during the disruption. The incident highlights the vulnerability of single-runway airports to significant operational impacts when unexpected events occur, particularly during peak travel periods.

