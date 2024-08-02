Two Foreign Tourists Drown in Separate Incidents in Phuket

At Patong Beach, lifeguards responded to an emergency call at 3:36 P.M. The victim, identified as Mr. Che Ka Fai Andy (52), a Chinese national, had been swimming with his son around 11:00 A.M. Approximately 50 meters from the shore, strong waves overwhelmed Mr. Andy. Despite his son’s efforts, lifeguards were needed to rescue both of them. Mr. Andy received CPR but was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital.

Indian Man Drowns at Beach in Phuket

Meanwhile, at Karon Beach, a 58-year-old male Kazakhstani tourist was pulled from the water at 2:20 P.M. A lifeguard promptly notified Karon Police, and the victim was rushed to Chalong Hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

